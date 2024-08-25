PM Modi To Honor 11 Lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' In Jalgaon, Announces ₹2,500 Crore Fund, ₹5,000 Crore In Loans

PM Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government. An official statement on Saturday said Modi would also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs). He will disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it added.

Since the inception of the scheme for making 'Lakhpati Didis' – a woman member of a self-help group earning Rs 1 lakh annually – one crore women have already joined the rank. The government has set a target to make three crore 'Lakhpati Didis'.