Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782605https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-to-honor-11-lakh-lakhpati-didis-in-jalgaon-announces-2500-crore-fund-5000-crore-in-loans-2782605.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi To Honor 11 Lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' In Jalgaon, Announces ₹2,500 Crore Fund, ₹5,000 Crore In Loans

An official statement on Saturday said Modi would also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).

|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 10:59 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi To Honor 11 Lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' In Jalgaon, Announces ₹2,500 Crore Fund, ₹5,000 Crore In Loans

PM Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government. An official statement on Saturday said Modi would also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs). He will disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it added.

Since the inception of the scheme for making 'Lakhpati Didis' – a woman member of a self-help group earning Rs 1 lakh annually – one crore women have already joined the rank. The government has set a target to make three crore 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh