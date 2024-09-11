PM Modi To Inaugurate Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Project Phase II On Sept 16: Know All About It

PM Modi Gujarat Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit Gujarat on September 15, will inaugurate metro rail extension from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar on September 16. The metro rail extension seeks to improve connectivity between the two cities.

During the two-day visit to his home state, the Prime Minister will be inaugurating the Ahmedabad metro extension Phase 2. He will also be attending several other programmes, a Gujarat government release said. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Gujarat after assuming office for a third term on June 9.

Ahmedabad To Gandhinagar Metro Rail: All You Need To Know