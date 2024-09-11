PM Modi To Inaugurate Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Project Phase II On Sept 16: Know All About It
During his visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will inaugurate metro rail extension from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar on September 16. The metro rail extension seeks to improve connectivity between the two cities.
Trending Photos
PM Modi Gujarat Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit Gujarat on September 15, will inaugurate metro rail extension from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar on September 16. The metro rail extension seeks to improve connectivity between the two cities.
During the two-day visit to his home state, the Prime Minister will be inaugurating the Ahmedabad metro extension Phase 2. He will also be attending several other programmes, a Gujarat government release said. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Gujarat after assuming office for a third term on June 9.
Ahmedabad To Gandhinagar Metro Rail: All You Need To Know
- According to the Gujarat government release, part one of Phase 2 spans up to 21 kilometres. It covers a total of eight new metro stations initially and provides seamless and efficient transportation services to both residential and commercial areas.
- Part two of Phase 1 is still under construction. It will connect Sector 1 in Gandhinagar to Mahatma Mandir.
- The project is developed by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) in collaboration with the state government and the Centre. It will further expand the metro network and connect key locations between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.
- The metro rail project, which seeks to improve mobility between two important cities in Gujarat, will connect GNLU (Gujarat National Law University), PDEU (Pandit Deendayal Energy University), Gift City, Raysan, Randesan, Dholakuva, Infocity, and Sector-1, the release stated.
- This new phase, which stretches from Motera to Gandhinagar's Sector-1, will connect crucial hubs such as GIFT City, facilitating easy access for professionals, students, and tourists.
- The total project cost for Phase 2 metro stands at Rs 5,384 crore with funding secured through loans from international financial institutions like AFD (France) and KfW (Germany), said the release.
- The extended metro route will also reduce the travel cost for commuters. For instance, people can now travel between APMC and GIFT City in under an hour at a cost of around Rs 35, as per the release.
Live Tv