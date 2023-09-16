Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, will celebrate his 73rd birthday by launching 'YashoBhoomi', a world-class venue for hosting various events and exhibitions in the country. 'YashoBhoomi' is the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) project at Dwarka in New Delhi. 'YashoBhoomi' is one of the biggest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities in the world, with a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metre and a total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metre. It has 15 convention rooms, including the Main auditorium, the Grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms, with a combined capacity of hosting 11,000 delegates. The Convention centre has the country's largest LED media facade.

The Main auditorium can seat around 6,000 guests and has an innovative automated seating system that can change the floor configuration according to the event. The auditorium also has wooden floors and acoustic wall panels for a world class experience. The Grand Ballroom can host around 2,500 guests and has a unique petal ceiling. It also has an extended open area that can seat up to 500 people. The 13 meeting rooms are spread across eight floors and can accommodate different types of meetings.

'YashoBhoomi' also boasts of one of the largest Exhibition halls in the world, with an area of over 1.07 lakh square metres. These Exhibition halls can be used for organising exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events, and are connected to a grand foyer space that has a copper ceiling with skylights. The foyer also has various support areas such as Media rooms, VVIP lounges, Cloak facilities, visitor information centre, ticketing among others.

The design of 'YashoBhoomi' is inspired by Indian culture and features terrazzo floors with brass inlay representing rangolis patterns, suspended sound absorbent metal cylinders, lit up patterned walls. 'YashoBhoomi' is also committed to sustainability and has a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment system with 100 per cent wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting, rooftop solar panels and a Green Cities Platinum certification from CII’s Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

'YashoBhoomi' will also be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the opening of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25. Delhi Metro will also increase the speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr reducing the travel time. The journey from New Delhi to 'YashoBhoomi' Dwarka Sector 25 will take about 21 minutes.