PM Modi to inaugurate permanent lighting in Parliament House

The LED lights used are environment-friendly and save electricity. These lights are also installed in the Parliament library and Parliament Annexure building.

PM Modi to inaugurate permanent lighting in Parliament House
File photo

New Delhi: Giving a new ambience and aesthetics to the nation's biggest temple of democracy - Parliament, permanent colourful lights have been installed on its exterior ahead of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it at around 7:15 pm on Tuesday. Lok Sabha Speaker, Vice Chairman of Rajya Sabha, cabinet ministers and MPs will be present on the occasion. These LED lights would frequently change colours, making the Parliament House look more grandeur. 

Earlier, such lights had been installed in South Block and North Block. 

The LED lights used are environment-friendly and save electricity. These lights are also installed in the Parliament library and Parliament Annexure building. 

In total, 875 lights are installed for beautification. 

Earlier, the Parliament was decorated on special occasions such as on Independence Day, Republic Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, but now it has been installed with permanent lights.

ParliamentNarendra Modi
