PM Modi to interact with various DMs tomorrow to seek feedback on govt schemes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the district magistrates of various districts via video conferencing on Saturday (January 22) to seek direct feedback about the progress and implementation of various government schemes in their districts, announced PMO

Earlier in the day, Modi congratulated the three Northeastern states of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on their 50th statehood day adding that the improvements in connectivity and infrastructure had pivoted the states into connectivity hubs, well placed for fast-paced development.

In separate video messages to the three states, Modi described them as lands of opportunities and a hub for trade connectivity, stressing the common theme of connectivity and development.

The prime minister also said the government is committed to making Manipur the sports powerhouse of the country, and it has a key role in the vision of making the North-East the centre of its Act East policy.

Meanwhile, PM Modi emerged as the most popular adult global leader with an approval rating of 71%, as per a survey conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence.

Modi left behind prominent global leaders like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron German chancellor Olaf Scholz and others, revealed the survey.

