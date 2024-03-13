PM Modi To Kickstart India’s Semiconductor Ambitions, Launch Projects Worth Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to digitally grace the event ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ on Wednesday, where he will virtually inaugurate three monumental semiconductor ventures, collectively valued at Rs 1.25 lakh crore. On this significant day, the Prime Minister will also share his insights with the nation’s youth.

Realizing the Prime Minister’s dream of transforming India into a powerhouse of semiconductor design, manufacturing, and innovation, the groundwork will be laid for the Semiconductor fabrication unit at Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat, along with two Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities—one in Morigaon, Assam, and the other in Sanand, Gujarat.

These state-of-the-art facilities are poised to fortify India’s semiconductor landscape and secure a robust position for the country in this high-tech domain. They promise to unlock thousands of job opportunities for the Indian youth, not only within the semiconductor sector but also in ancillary industries such as electronics and telecommunications.

The event is expected to draw an impressive crowd, including a vast number of college students and eminent figures from the semiconductor sphere.

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) is tasked with establishing the DSIR’s Semiconductor fabrication facility under the Modified Scheme for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India. This project, with an investment exceeding Rs 91,000 crore, marks the debut of the nation’s first commercial semiconductor fabrication plant.

The Morigaon OSAT facility, also under the aegis of TEPL, will come to life through the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP), with an investment nearing Rs 27,000 crore.

Similarly, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited will spearhead the creation of the Sanand OSAT facility under the same scheme, with an investment of approximately Rs 7,500 crore.