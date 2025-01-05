PM Modi To Launch Multiple Projects Worth Over Rs 12,200 Crore Today— Check Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore on Sunday, January 5, at approximately 12:15 PM in Delhi. According to an office press release, The Prime Minister is to take a ride on the Namo Bharat Train at around 11:15 AM from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station.

Namo Bharat Corridor

PM Modi will inaugurate the 13 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, valued at approximately Rs 4,600 crore. This marks Delhi's first Namo Bharat connectivity, enhancing regional travel between Delhi and Meerut with safer, faster, and more comfortable transit, benefiting millions.

Janakpuri And Krishna Park Of Delhi Metro

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 2.8 km stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV between Janakpuri and Krishna Park, valued at around Rs 1,200 crore. This marks the first phase of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, benefiting areas in West Delhi, including Krishna Park, Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri.

Rithala - Kundli Section Of Delhi Metro

He will also inaugurate the 26.5 km stretch between the Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore. This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana which enhance the connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana.

(With ANI Inputs)