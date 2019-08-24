close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Modi

PM Modi to launch renovation of Gulf's oldest temple, fly to France for G7 summit on Sunday: Complete schedule

PM Modi will participate in the G7 summit in sessions on the environment, climate, oceans and on digital transformation on August 25 and 26.

PM Modi to launch renovation of Gulf&#039;s oldest temple, fly to France for G7 summit on Sunday: Complete schedule

The Prime Minister will address the Indian community and launch the renovation of Shreenathji [Shree Krishna] temple – Gulf's oldest temple – in Bahrain's capital city Manama on Sunday. This is the first ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the Gulf monarchy. 

The Prime Minister will also participate at a Janmashtami event in Shreenathji Temple, which was built by the Thattai Hindu community who had arrived from the Sindh, undivided India.

The Prime Minister will leave for France where he will participate in the G7 summit in sessions on the environment, climate, oceans and on digital transformation on August 25 and 26.

PM Modi schedule on Sunday, August 25:

10:30 am IST: PM Modi to visit to Shreenathji Temple in Manama, Bahrain

11:30 am IST: PM Modi to emplane for Biarritz, France from Manama

17:35 pm IST: Arrival at Biarritz Airport 

10 pm IST: Official Welcome at Hotel du Palais

10:30 pm IST: Cultural Program and Leaders’ Dinner

On Thursday (August 22), the Prime Minister held an "excellent round" of discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron, before flying to the UAE for a three-nation visit. PM Modi conveyed that New Delhi "stands with" Paris on all agendas it is pursuing in the upcoming G7 meeting. 

It was the fifth meeting between the two world leaders with a focus on climate change, cybersecurity, defence and space cooperation and Paris backing New Delhi on Kashmir. Both sides also announced that the delivery of Rafale fighter jets will begin next month.

Tags:
PM ModiG7 summitBahrain
Next
Story

Last rites of Arun Jaitley, master strategist and key BJP troubleshooter, today

Must Watch

PT57M12S

Watch DNA show with Sudhir Chaudhary dedicated to Arun Jaitley