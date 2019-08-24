PM Modi to launch renovation of Gulf's oldest temple, fly to France for G7 summit on Sunday: Complete schedule

The Prime Minister will address the Indian community and launch the renovation of Shreenathji [Shree Krishna] temple – Gulf's oldest temple – in Bahrain's capital city Manama on Sunday. This is the first ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the Gulf monarchy.

The Prime Minister will also participate at a Janmashtami event in Shreenathji Temple, which was built by the Thattai Hindu community who had arrived from the Sindh, undivided India.

The Prime Minister will leave for France where he will participate in the G7 summit in sessions on the environment, climate, oceans and on digital transformation on August 25 and 26.

PM Modi schedule on Sunday, August 25:

10:30 am IST: PM Modi to visit to Shreenathji Temple in Manama, Bahrain

11:30 am IST: PM Modi to emplane for Biarritz, France from Manama

17:35 pm IST: Arrival at Biarritz Airport

10 pm IST: Official Welcome at Hotel du Palais

10:30 pm IST: Cultural Program and Leaders’ Dinner

On Thursday (August 22), the Prime Minister held an "excellent round" of discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron, before flying to the UAE for a three-nation visit. PM Modi conveyed that New Delhi "stands with" Paris on all agendas it is pursuing in the upcoming G7 meeting.

It was the fifth meeting between the two world leaders with a focus on climate change, cybersecurity, defence and space cooperation and Paris backing New Delhi on Kashmir. Both sides also announced that the delivery of Rafale fighter jets will begin next month.