PM Modi To Lay Foundation For Ken-Betwa River Linking Project Tomorrow: Key Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project on December 25 in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. This project is the first to be undertaken under India’s national river interlinking policy and is expected to address water scarcity and boost irrigation and hydropower in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

Key Details of the Project

The Ken-Betwa River Linking Project is estimated to cost ₹44,605 crore. It will involve constructing a 77-meter high and 2.13-kilometer long Daudhan dam on the Ken River in the Panna Tiger Reserve and a 221-kilometer canal to transfer water to the Betwa River.

The project aims to provide irrigation facilities to 8.11 lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh and 59,000 hectares in Uttar Pradesh and supply drinking water to 44 lakh people in 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh and 21 lakh in Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar power.

The project is expected to improve water availability for irrigation, drinking, and industrial purposes, particularly in the Bundelkhand region, which faces chronic water shortages. Officials also suggest it could stabilize groundwater levels, promote tourism, and create employment opportunities.

However, concerns remain about its environmental impact. The Daudhan dam will be located within the Panna Tiger Reserve, raising questions about the effect on the local ecosystem and wildlife. While officials have stated that the reservoir will supply water to animals throughout the year, conservationists have expressed reservations about large-scale construction in sensitive ecological zones.

The project reflects cooperation between the central government and the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on March 22, 2021, between the Chief Ministers of both states and the Union Jal Shakti Minister.

Historical Context

The Ken-Betwa project is rooted in the river interlinking initiative first proposed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the connection, saying, “This project is a step towards realizing Vajpayee’s vision for river interlinking to address water issues in India.”

The project will benefit districts like Panna, Tikamgarh, and Datia in Madhya Pradesh, and Mahoba and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. It includes efforts to restore historical Chandela-era water bodies in Madhya Pradesh and aims to reduce flooding in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.