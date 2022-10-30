PM Modi to lay foundation stone of C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility in Vadodara today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat today (October 30, 2022) to lay the foundation stone of the C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility - the first aircraft manufacturing facility in the private sector in the country. The facility in Vadodara, which will be a key step towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in the Defence sector, will be utilised for the manufacturing of 40 C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force, through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space, Spain. It will also help unlock the potential of the private players in the sector.

In Vadodara, PM Modi will also visit an exhibition showcasing technological and manufacturing strides in the aerospace industry under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Status of Unity, Kevadia. In 2014, the Centre had decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (October 31) as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

PM Modi will then address the Officer Trainees of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the culmination of Aarambh 4.0. The 4th edition of Aarambh has been held on the theme of 'Digital Governance: Foundation & Frontiers'.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate two new tourist attractions at Kevadia - Maze Garden and Miyawaki Forest. While the Maze Garden is spread over 3 acres of land and consists of a total of about 2.1 km of the pathway, the Miyawaki Forest has been developed in an area of about 2 acres and comprises of native floral garden, timber garden, fruit garden, medicinal garden, mixed species Miyawaki section, medicinal garden and digital orientation centre.

During the two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, PM Modi will also visit Tharad in Banaskantha. During a public programme, work on water supply projects worth over Rs 8000 crore will be started.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of several projects, including the Kasara to Dantiwada Pipeline from the main Narmada Canal, costing over Rs 1560 crores.

He is also scheduled to dedicate to the nation two railway projects worth over Rs 2900 crores at Asarva, Ahmedabad. These projects include the Ahmedabad (Asarva) – Himmatnagar – Udaipur Gauge Converted Line and Lunidhar-Jetalsar Gauge Converted Line.

He will also flag off new trains between Bhavnagar - Jetalsar and between Asarva - Udaipur.

Prime Minister Modi will then dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 860 crores in Jambughoda, Panchmahal. He will dedicate the new campus of Shri Govind Guru University, Godhara. He will also dedicate Sant Joriya Parameshwar Primary School and Memorial located at village Vadek and Raja Rup Singh Nayak Primary School and Memorial located at village Dandiyapura.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the building of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Godhra.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the development of Godhra Medical College and the expansion of Kaushalya - The Skill University, worth over Rs 680 crores.

Prime Minister Modi will then head to Rajasthan on November 1 and attend a public programme - 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha' at Mangarh Hill, Banswara. It is being held to pay homage to the sacrifices of the unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also pay homage to Bhil freedom fighter Shri Govind Guru and address a gathering of Bhil Adivasis and other tribal populations of the region.