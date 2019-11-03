PM Modi to meet Japanese, Vietnamese, Australian Prime Ministers on Monday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet his Japanese, Vietnamese and Australian counterparts Shinzo Abe, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Scott Morrison, respectively, in Bangkok on Monday, as part of his three-day visit to Thailand.

Along with bilateral meetings, the Prime Minister will be attending the 14th East Asia summit, as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit in Bangkok on Monday. The agenda on the East Asia summit would be to review the future direction of East Asia cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Here is PM Modi's full schedule for Monday in Bangkok:

9:40 am-10:10 am IST: Meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan

10:15 am- 11:45 am IST: Special lunch on sustainable development

12:00 pm-3:00 pm IST hours: 14th East Asia summit

3:05 pm-3:25 pm IST: Meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam

4:05 pm-4:30 pm IST: Meeting With PM Scott Morrison of Australia



4:45 pm-5:45 pm IST: Third RCEP Summit

8:30 pm IST: Emplane for New Delhi

On Sunday, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) discussed the need for working together to defeat terrorism during the 16th ASEAN-India summit held here which had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the golden jubilee celebrations of a prominent Indian business group in Bangkok, Thailand. During his address, PM Modi highlighted the positive changes taking place in India and stressed that the current situation is the best time to be in India. “I am eager to give you a picture of some positive changes happening in India today. I say this with full confidence- this is the best time to be in India," he said.

The prime minister invited businesses to come to India for investment and experience the warm hospitality of people. “For investment and easy business, come to India. To innovate and starting up, come to India. To experience some of the best tourist sites and warm hospitality of people, come to India. India awaits you with open arms,” he said.