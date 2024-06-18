PM Modi to Release ₹20,000 Crore for Farmers in Varanasi Today - Full Details

PM Modi In Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on June 18 and 19, Tuesday and Wednesday. According to PMO press release, the Prime Minister will participate in PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi at around 5 pm.

PM Kisan Samman Sammelan

During the event, the Prime Minister will grant certificates to more than 30,000 women from self-help groups (SHGs) Krishi Sakhis. PM Modi, after being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi, reflecting the commitment of the government towards farmer welfare. In continuation of this commitment, the Prime Minister will release the 17th installment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore, to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer today.

So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN. Krishi Sakhi Convergence Program (KSCP) aims to transform rural India through the empowerment of rural women as Krishi Sakhi, by imparting training and certification of Krishi Sakhis as Para-extension Workers. This certification course also aligns with the objectives of the "Lakhpati Didi" Program.

PM Modi's Visit To Varanasi

At around 7 pm today, PM Modi will witness the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, and later, at around 8 pm, he will perform puja and darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

PM's Action In Bihar

In Bihar, the Prime Minister will visit the Ruins of Nalanda at around 9.45 am. The ruins of Nalanda were declared a UN Heritage Site in 2016. At around 10.30 am, he will inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on occasion.

The university is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several eminent people, including the heads of missions from 17 countries.

The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, with a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums with a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities, including an international center, an amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex, among others.

The Campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus. It is self-sustaining with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities.

The University has a deep connection with history. The original Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be among the first residential universities in the world.