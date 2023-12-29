PM Modi To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 15000 Crore In Ayodhya Tomorrow: Here Are Key Details

Lucknow: Days ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Ayodhya on Saturday during which he will inaugurate a slew of development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore, affirming the NDA government's commitment to bolstering Ayodhya's infrastructure.

Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station

PM Modi's itinerary includes the inauguration of the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, a project exceeding Rs 240 crore in cost. This modern three-storey building stands as a testament to the government's dedication to enhancing connectivity and infrastructure. The station, certified as a green building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), features state-of-the-art facilities such as lifts, escalators, food plazas, and childcare rooms.

Amrit Bharat Trains

At 11:15 AM, the Prime Minister will flag off the Amrit Bharat trains, introducing a new era of superfast passenger travel in the country. The Amrit Bharat Express promises an enhanced passenger experience, boasting improved amenities such as attractive seat designs, better luggage racks, mobile charging points, LED lights, CCTV, and a public information system. This initiative includes the inauguration of two Amrit Bharat trains and six Vande Bharat Trains, contributing significantly to the nation's rail network.

Rail Projects: Strengthening Rail Infrastructure

PM Modi will dedicate three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore, aimed at fortifying rail infrastructure in the region. These include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project, sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project, and the doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

New Ayodhya Airport

The visit also encompasses the inauguration of the Ayodhya Airport, a crucial addition to the city's connectivity. PM Modi will participate in a public program where he will dedicate numerous development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state, aligning with his vision to create modern, world-class infrastructure while preserving Ayodhya's rich history and heritage.

Tourist Facilities, Urban Landscape Transformation

PM Modi's ambitious agenda extends to the development and beautification of tourist facilities, the launch of a greenfield township, and the initiation of the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects, ensuring a comprehensive upliftment of Ayodhya's urban landscape.

Statewide Impact: A Ripple Effect Of Development

The development momentum reaches beyond Ayodhya, with the Prime Minister inaugurating and dedicating several key projects across Uttar Pradesh. These projects encompass vital infrastructure enhancements, emphasizing the government's commitment to propelling Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh into a new era of growth and prosperity.

These initiatives underscore PM Modi's proactive approach towards development, setting the stage for a brighter future for Ayodhya and the entire region.