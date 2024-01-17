PM Modi To Visit Guruvayur Temple, Inaugurate Several Projects Worth Rs 4000 Crore In Kerala Today

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala on Tuesday where he was accorded a warm reception from state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Muhammad Khan at Nedumbassery airport. The visit holds significance as PM Modi is scheduled to partake in spiritual rituals at the Guruvayur Temple on Wednesday, alongside inaugurating three major infrastructure projects collectively valued at over Rs. 4,000 crore.

Visit To Guruvayur Temple

Prime Minister Modi is set to enrich his visit with a visit to Guruvayur Temple, engaging in pooja and darshan, infusing a spiritual aura into the diplomatic proceedings.

Unveiling Crucial Infrastructure Projects

The prime focus of PM Modi's Kerala visit is the inauguration of three pivotal infrastructure projects, emphasizing India's commitment to technological advancement and strategic self-sufficiency:

1. New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

The Rs 1,799 Crores flagship project at CSL in Kochi showcases India's engineering prowess. The 310-meter-long stepped dry dock, with state-of-the-art technology, positions India as a global player in maritime capabilities. This infrastructure, capable of handling large vessels, promises a leap forward in the country's shipbuilding capabilities.

2. International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) at CSL

Built at a cost of Rs 970 Crores on 42 acres at Willingdon Island, Kochi, the ISRF project is a unique facility with a ship lift system and multiple workstations. Its strategic location and advanced features contribute significantly to India's maritime prowess.

3. LPG Import Terminal by Indian Oil Corporation at Puthuvypeen, Kochi

An investment of Rs 1,236 Crores, this terminal strategically located in Kochi is set to become a vital hub for LPG distribution in Southern India. The project not only ensures a steady LPG supply but also boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, anticipating annual logistic savings and a reduction in CO2 emissions.

Strategic Impact and Economic Implications

These infrastructure projects are poised to elevate India's standing in the global maritime sector. The New Dry Dock, in particular, signifies a significant step forward in handling strategic assets, reducing dependency on foreign nations for national emergencies, and fostering economic growth through employment and skill development.

High-Level Review and Notable Presence

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with key officials including T K Ramachandran IAS and Rajesh Kumar Sinha IAS, meticulously reviewed the preparations for these transformative projects on Tuesday.

As the nation eagerly awaits the outcomes of these inaugurations, Prime Minister Modi's Kerala visit blends spiritual reverence with tangible progress, marking a crucial chapter in India's developmental journey.