PM Modi to visit US in September for UN meet, likely to address Indian diaspora

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States in September 2019 for the upcoming meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. He is likely to address the Indian diaspora in Houston during the visit, community leaders said. Prime Minister may also address the Indian diaspora in another American city Chicago.

PM Modi will be attending the Climate Action Summit convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York. The summit will take place on September 23, followed by the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly the next day which will last for a week.

No official announcement about the trip has been made yet. A source close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told IANS that the planning for the Houston rally is still in a preliminary stage with the date still to be determined and there has been an outreach to different community groups about participating in it.

This will be PM Modi's sixth visit to the US as Prime Minister this year and third major address to the Indian-American community since 2014. The first two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and Silicon Valley in 2016. PM Modi is also likely to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines UN General Assembly meet.