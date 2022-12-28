PM Modi visits mother Heeraben at Ahmedabad hospital, she is likely to be discharged in a day or two

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (December 28, 2022) met his mother Heeraben Modi, who is currently admitted to a super-specialty hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat due to some health issues. According to hospital authorities, her condition is stable.

PM Modi visited the hospital in the afternoon and remained there for over an hour.

While leaving the hospital, Modi folded his hands in the 'namaste' pose to the crowd and waiting media persons.

#WATCH | PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted



As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/j9Yp3udunB — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad after meeting his mother Heeraben Modi, who is admitted there



As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/HWkJr7Qvq7 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the hospital to inquire about Heeraben's health.

Heeraben was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated on the campus of the civil hospital, in the morning.

"Prime Minister's mother is admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and her condition is stable" the hospital said in a statement in the afternoon.

PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai is said to be present at the hospital.

According to BJP MP Jugalji Thakor, she might be discharged in a day or two.

Earlier on June 18 this year, PM Modi's mother entered the 100th year of her life.

Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year... pic.twitter.com/lTEVGcyzdX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

Heeraben reportedly lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

PM Modi regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.