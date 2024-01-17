PM Modi Visits Thriprayar Temple In Kerala, Know Its Connection With Lord Ram

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Kerala on a two-day visit to the southern state, graced the sacred grounds of the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur, Kerala, on Wednesday.

Significance, Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony And Spiritual Connections

The Prime Minister's pilgrimage to the Ramaswamy temple in Triprayar holds profound significance, especially as the eagerly awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya draws near.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur district to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/JcTdJJIFSg — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Triprayar Temple: Where Lord Ram Is The Main Deity

Nestled in the heart of Kerala, the Triprayar temple stands as a testament to the prominence of Lord Ram as its primary deity. The image of Lord Ram (Triprayar Thevar) mirrors the Chaturbhuja Vishnu form, adorned with four arms bearing symbolic elements—a conch (Panchajanya), a disc (Sudarsana), a bow (Kodanda), and a garland.

Believed to embody both Shaiva and Vaishnava aspects after vanquishing the asura Khara, Sri Rama earned the title of Khara Samhara Moorthy. The portrayal of Rama with a garland in hand hints at the deity's manifestation of the Trimoorthis, encompassing facets of Brahma, Shiva, and Vishnu.

Guruvayur Temple: PM's Spiritual Quest Continues

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi paid his respects at the Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy Temple in Thrissur. Guruvayur Devaswom is a temple dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan and is one of the most important places of worship for Hindus and often referred to as Bhuloka Vaikuntham (Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth). The PM also took to X and said, "It was early in the morning but people in Guruvayur came in large numbers to bless me. I cherish this warmth and it motivates me to work even harder for the people."

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district and blesses newly wedded couples in the temple. pic.twitter.com/l8H4uzxVwm — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Warm Welcome In Kerala

Prime Minister Modi commenced his two-day visit to Kerala on Tuesday night, receiving a warm welcome from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan, and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery.

A grand roadshow in Kochi marked the beginning, with thousands of supporters joining the enthusiastic display of political camaraderie. BJP state president K Surendran accompanied the Prime Minister during the spirited roadshow.

Unveiling Infrastructure Projects: PM Modi's Agenda In Kerala

Amidst the spiritual sojourn and political engagements, PM Modi is set to inaugurate three monumental infrastructure projects totalling more than Rs. 4,000 crores. These include the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi. The commissioning of these projects is poised to propel the nation's shipbuilding and repair capacities, fostering growth in energy infrastructure and ancillary industries.

PM Modi's Second Kerala Visit

This marks Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Kerala in as many weeks, underscoring the government's commitment to the state's development and strengthening ties with its people.