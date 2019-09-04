PM Modi, Vladimir Putin 'spend quality time together' on ship before visiting Zvezda shipbuilding complex in Russia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Russia, traveled to Zvezda shipbuilding complex on a boat along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A video from their boat ride has been shared by news agency ANI while MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted pictures of the two leaders and said, "Strong winds propelling the India-Russia relationship! PM Modi and Russian President Putin spending quality time together on board a ship on their way to Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex. #DruzbaDosti"

#WATCH: PM Modi & Russian President Vladimir Putin on board a ship on their way to Zvezda ship-building complex, Vladivostok. In a special gesture, President Putin decided to accompany PM Modi. Both leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in ship building. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/M3SiqKCXby — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

PM Modi visited the complex soon after his arrival in Russia, where he will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and hold bilateral talks with President Putin.

Strong winds propelling the India-Russia relationship! PM @narendramodi and Russian President Putin spending quality time together on board a ship on their way to ‘Zvezda’ Shipbuilding Complex. #DruzbaDosti pic.twitter.com/12hZn9DtWj — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 4, 2019

The Zvezda shipbuilding complex, located in Russia's Far East, is being expanded and has scope for foreign investment. It was used to decommission the nuclear submarines of erstwhile Soviet Union after the end of Cold War and is now in the process of building scores of ships.

"Deeply touched by President Putin's gracious gesture to accompany me to Zvezda shipyard, which is poised to make a huge contribution to development of Arctic shipping," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Deeply touched by President Putin’s gracious gesture to accompany me to Zvezda shipyard, which is poised to make a huge contribution to development of Arctic shipping. pic.twitter.com/vyUENhl0QL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2019

PM Modi landed in Vladivostok on Wednesday morning. Before their visit to the Zvezda shipbuilding complex, PM Modi was welcomed by President Putin warmly and the two leaders hugged each other and shook hands. They also visited an exhibition in the complex.

PM Modi and President Putin last met in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek in June on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and agreed on the need to explore new areas of cooperation.

(With IANS inputs)