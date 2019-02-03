PM Modi will be held responsible if anything happens to me: Anna Hazare

RALEGAN SIDDHI: Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held accountable by people of the country if anything were to happen to him

It is to be noted that Anna is on an indefinite hunger strike for the last four days demanding the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states.

Talking to ANI, the 81-year-old Gandhian crusader said, "People will remember me as a person who tackled situations and not as somebody who added fuel to the fire. If something happened to me, people will hold Prime Minister responsible."

The social activist launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 under the banner of `Jan Andolan Satyagraha`at his village Ralegan-Siddhi, Maharashtra.

Stressing that Narendra Modi-led government "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies, Anna said: "Through Lokpal, even the Prime Minister can be investigated if people will give any evidence against him... Similarly, in Lokayukta a Chief Minister and all ministers and MLAs under him can be investigated if somebody gives any evidence against them. That`s why they don`t want it."

Anna stressed that no party in the country wants Lokpal. It may be recalled that Lokpal Bill was passed in the Parliament in 2013, but the NDA government is yet to appoint a Lokpal.

