'PM Modi wore a mask to Parliament but later...': Jairam Ramesh amid Cong-BJP row on Covid protocol

New Delhi: Congress' Head of Communications Jairam Ramesh continued lashing out at the BJP, days after Union Health Minister wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi, asking the Congress MP and his Bharat Jodo padyatris to follow Covid protocols in the wake of rising cases in China. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a mask to Parliament but later removed it. Ramesh further said that he and other Congress members will follow all the protocols properly on the basis of medical evidence.

Ramesh said, "I will wear the mask. PM wore a mask to Parliament y'day but later there was no mask on his face. We will follow all protocols issued by govt on the basis of medical evidence. BJP is doing politics on COVID & trying to defame Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Pawan Khera, the Chairman of the Congress Media & Publicity Dept, said that BJP is doing politics in the name of Covid. He said, "It is not the job of the government to raise questions but to give answers, make rules & announce protocols. We will follow all the COVID protocols. They should announce wearing masks in airports & in public places. They are only doing politics."

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi early Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border. A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur. The yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana.

Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others accompanied Rahul Gandhi as part of the yatra.

(With PTI inputs)