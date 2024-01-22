trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712759
AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE

PM Modi's 1st Big Announcement After Ram Mandir Inauguration

PM Modi announced that the government will launch a scheme to install 1 crore rooftop solar systems across India's small households.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first big decision for the welfare of the poor as he returned from Ayodhya concluding Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha ceremony. PM Modi on Monday announced that the government will launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana' under which 1 crore rooftop solar system will be installed across the country.

Announcing the scheme on X (formerly Twitter) PM Modi said that as Lord Ram enlightens the world the government will install solar panels to lower the burden of electricity bills on the poor and middle class of the country. PM wrote, "All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar roof top system on the roof of their houses."

"The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class, but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector," added PM Modi.

The world has today witnessed a historic day as Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 500 years of exile. The pran pratistha ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marked this significant event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also in attendance during the puja ceremony. The pran pratistha concluded with the chanting of Vedic mantras and the melodious tunes of musical instruments.

As a part of the celebration, Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya when the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as devotees and guests collectively chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' during this auspicious ceremony. The entire event was a joyous celebration of the long-awaited return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya.

