New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day trip to Bhutan and departed for New Delhi on Saturday morning. To bid farewell to the Indian PM, The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay were present. The presence of the Bhutanese dignitaries signifies the close ties between the two nations. Here's how PM Modi's trip can be wrapped up in 5 points:

1. Inauguration of Hospital

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. PM Tobgay expressed gratitude to the Indian government for fully funding the construction of this state-of-the-art hospital, highlighting the collaborative efforts between India and Bhutan in healthcare infrastructure development.

2. Assistance Package and Recognition

Prime Minister Modi announced a significant assistance package of 10,000 crores for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, underscoring the strengthening bond between the two nations.

3. Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award

He was honored with the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo,' Bhutan's highest civilian award. PM Modi became the first foreign dignitary to receive this prestigious recognition, emphasizing the exceptional relationship between India and Bhutan.

4. Bilateral Energy Cooperation

PM Modi and PM Tobgay reviewed various aspects of bilateral energy cooperation during the visit. Both leaders welcomed expert-level discussions on hydro-electric projects like the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydro-electric Project. The leaders affirmed their commitment to enhancing energy security and strengthening their economies through mutually beneficial partnerships.

5. Warm Reception

PM Modi's visit to Bhutan from March 22-23 was met with enthusiasm as he received a warm welcome from the Bhutanese people.The visit underscored the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan across various sectors, promising further collaboration for mutual growth and development.