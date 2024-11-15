Advertisement
PM Modi's Aircraft Hit By Technical Snag In Jharkhand; Return To Delhi Delayed

PM Modi’s aircraft delayed in Jharkhand; addresses rallies on Birsa Munda's anniversary ahead of November 20 polling.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2024, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft experienced a technical issue in Deoghar, Jharkhand this afternoon. The plane will remain at the city's airport until the fault is repaired, delaying the PM's return to New Delhi.

Ahead of the second phase of polling in Jharkhand on November 20, on Friday the prime Minister addressed two rallies in Jharkhand on the occasion of tribal icon Birsa Munda's anniversary, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

