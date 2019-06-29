close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
G20 summit

PM Modi's bilateral meetings, pull asides continue on G20 Summit Day 2

PM Modi held talks with several international leaders on the second and final day of the 14th G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka.

PM Modi&#039;s bilateral meetings, pull asides continue on G20 Summit Day 2
PM Modi makes an intervention on Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence at Session II of G20 Summit 2019 in Osaka. (ANI Photo)

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with several international leaders on the second and final day of the 14th G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka on Saturday. The Prime Minister met Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

PM Modi met President Jinping towards the end of the G20 Summit where both leaders were seen interacting with each other. 

During India-Turkey bilateral meet, Erdogan raised his country's deal with Russia for S 400 Truimp aircrafts. United States has opposed the purchase of Russian S-400 system, giving Turkey until July 31 to give up the deal, which it considers incompatible with Ankara's participation in the F-35 fighter jet programme.

"There was a general discussion as to how the 2 countries can cooperate in defence cooperation and see on the possibility of working together," External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. 

PM Modi's meeting with the Indonesian President focused on defence, Indo-Pacific and trade. He had visited Indonesia last year and had established a comprehensive strategic partnership. Both the nations are also looking at maritime connectivity, especially, between the Indonesian province Aceh and India's Andaman Islands.

PM Modi's final bilateral meeting was with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Earlier in the day, Morrison tweeted, "Kithana acha he Modi!", to which PM Modi responded, "Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!"

The Prime Minister also took part in a session on empowerment of women at G-20 Summit.

"At the #G20 Summit in Osaka, took part in a special session on empowerment of women.The session witnessed an in-depth dialogue on how to further women empowerment and work towards gender equality," tweeted PM Modi.

Tags:
G20 summitPM Modi
Next
Story

IAF contingent arrives at France's Air Force Base for Garuda exercise from July 1-12

Must Watch

PT36M49S

How caste is marring mid-day meals in West Bengal? Watch special debate