As the government looks to promote domestic tourism, worldwide search interest for Lakshadweep has peaked at its highest in the last 20 years, that too by a huge margin. The search around Lakshadweep has increased after a few hours spent there by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After PM Modi's visit, some Maldivian ministers made disparaging remarks against India and the prime minister. On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

A massive row that was triggered after Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit, also is likely to have raised people's interest in the archipelago.

While netizens in India led the 'Boycott Maldives' campaign, several Indians cancelled their Male trip in support of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A large number of tourists from India flock to Maldives every year but now with the Maldivian ministers making anti-India comments, the tourism sector in the island nation is likely to take a hit.

Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have since come out in open support in promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots. They also voiced support for PM Modi's call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

Amid the Lakshadweep row, Maldives Envoy to India, Ibrahim Shaheeb was on Monday morning at the Ministry of External Affairs in the national capital's South Block.

The Maldives government has distanced itself from the remarks made by its ministers. Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are 'unacceptable' and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.