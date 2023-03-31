topStoriesenglish2589802
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi's Degree Case: Gujarat High Court Imposes Rs 25,000 Fine On Arvind Kejriwal, Says PMO Need Not Furnish Certificates: Report

Justice Biren Vaishnav also set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) which directed the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Narendra Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Modi's Degree Case: Gujarat High Court Imposes Rs 25,000 Fine On Arvind Kejriwal, Says PMO Need Not Furnish Certificates: Report

Gujarat High Court today ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the graduate and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delivering the verdict, Justice Biren Vaishnav also set aside the 2016 order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) which directed the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Narendra Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees, reported ANI.

According to the news agency, the Gujarat High Court also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of PM Modi's degree certificate. CM Kejriwal will have to deposit the amount with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority.

The HC allowed the Gujarat University's petition challenging the direction of CIC order directing the university to provide the details of PM Modi's Master in Arts (MA) degree under Right to Information Act (RTI). 

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup