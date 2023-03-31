PM Modi's Degree Case: Gujarat High Court Imposes Rs 25,000 Fine On Arvind Kejriwal, Says PMO Need Not Furnish Certificates: Report

Gujarat High Court today ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the graduate and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delivering the verdict, Justice Biren Vaishnav also set aside the 2016 order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) which directed the public information officer (PIO) of PMO and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Narendra Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees, reported ANI.

According to the news agency, the Gujarat High Court also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of PM Modi's degree certificate. CM Kejriwal will have to deposit the amount with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority.

The HC allowed the Gujarat University's petition challenging the direction of CIC order directing the university to provide the details of PM Modi's Master in Arts (MA) degree under Right to Information Act (RTI).

This is a developing story.