PM Modi's First Speech From New Parliament: 10 Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation its new Parliament. He also installed the sacred Sengol near the speaker's chair in Lok Sabha. The 20 opposition parties including Congress and the NCP skipped the event following their boycott announcement. The new Parliament was inaugurated after all-faith prayers were held on the building premises. PM Modi also launched the commemorative coin of Rs 75 on the occasion. Addressing the dignitaries and Members of the Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha inside the new lower house, Prime Minister Modi said that India has left its colonial mindset behind. Below are the 10 key highlights from PM Modi's speech:

* PM Modi said that some moments in the developmental journey of a nation get immortalised and today is one such day. He said that the new Parliament building is not just a complex but a symbol of the aspirations of 140 crore Indians as well as a temple of democracy. He said that this new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India.

* The Prime Minister said that the new Parliament complex will witness the realisation of a 'developed India' resolution. He said that when India develops, the world progresses. "When India moves forward, then the World moves forward. This new Parliament will also lead to the development of the world through the development of India," said PM Modi.

* Speaking about 'Sengol', PM Modi said that it was a symbol of power transfer from the British and the NDA government has given due respect to it. "In the Chola dynasty, the 'Sengol' symbolised justice, righteousness and good governance...It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," said PM Modi.

* PM Modi said that India is the mother of democracy and the foundation of global democracy. He said that democracy is India's 'Sanskaar', idea & tradition. "Our democracy is our inspiration, our Constitution our resolve...Parliament is best representative of this inspiration, resolution," said PM Modi.

* The Prime Minister said that several years of foreign rule stole India's pride from it. "Today, India has left behind that colonial mindset...The India of the 21st century is brimming with self-confidence. It has left behind the mindset of slavery," said PM Modi.

* He said that the new Parliament building perfect example of the co-existence of the old and new. "This building is equipped with modern facilities and equipped with the latest gadgets. Construction of the new Parliament building gave employment to 60,000 workers and a digital gallery dedicated to them has been built," said PM Modi.

* PM Modi said that when the number of Parliamentarians will increase in future, the new building will be able to accommodate them. "There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," said PM Modi.

* The prime minister said that from panchayat bhawan to Sansad Bhawan, the NDA government's inspiration is the development of India and its people. "Today, as we are proud of the construction of this new Parliament, it also gives me immense satisfaction when I think about the construction of homes for 4 crore poor people and 11 crore toilets in the country in the last 9 years. When we talk about modern facilities in the new Parliament, I feel content we have constructed over 4 lakh kilometres of roads to connect villages in the country," said PM Modi.

* He said that the first condition of success is trust in being successful. "This new Parliament will give new heights to this trust. This will be an inspiration for developing India. This Parliament house will awaken the sense of duty in all citizens," said PM Modi.

* Prime Minister Modi said that every Indian is today feeling proud after seeing the new Parliament. He said the new building houses heritage, Vastu, art, skill, culture and voices of the constitution.