PM Narendra Modi is set to unveil an initiative aimed at revolutionizing Indian agriculture. On Sunday, August 11, PM Modi will introduce 109 new high-yielding, climate-resilient, and biofortified crop varieties at a special event in New Delhi.

Benefits Of New Crop Varities

This move is part of the government's ongoing efforts to enhance agricultural productivity, promote sustainable farming practices, and address nutritional challenges across the country. The event will also feature interactions between the Prime Minister, farmers, and agricultural scientists, highlighting the importance of these new crop varieties in boosting the income of farmers and fostering rural entrepreneurship.

About Crop Varieties

A total of 109 varieties across 61 different crops will be introduced, including 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops. The field crops will feature seeds of millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibers, and other grains.

The horticultural crops will include new varieties of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tuber crops, spices, flowers, and medicinal plants.

Sustainable Agriculture

Prime Minister Modi has consistently promoted sustainable farming practices and climate-adaptive methods. He has emphasized the importance of biofortified crop varieties in government initiatives aimed at combating malnutrition, such as mid-day meal schemes and Anganwadi programs.

Focus on Biofortification

The new crop varieties being released are specifically designed to address nutritional deficiencies. Biofortification, which enriches crops with essential vitamins and minerals, is a key focus to improve public health and combat malnutrition across India.

Economic Impact

The release of these high-yield crop varieties is part of a broader strategy to ensure higher income for farmers and to open new entrepreneurial opportunities in agriculture. During the event, Prime Minister Modi will engage in discussions with farmers and agricultural scientists, focusing on the impact of these new crop varieties on farming practices and agricultural productivity. This initiative aligns with India's broader agricultural goals, including boosting food security, increasing agricultural exports, and supporting the country's rural economy through innovative and sustainable farming practices.