PM Narendra Modi has found himself at the centre of a political storm - Congress party says his meditation retreat in Tamil Nadu - played up on TV and Social Media handles breaches sacred election "silence period" rule under People Act of 1951. The act, in-principle, means that there will be no actions by anny party or politicians that may sway voters mood in their favour.

The Election Commission of India enforces this 48-hour silence period before elections—a hallowed interval when political campaigns fall silent, and the electoral landscape takes on an air of contemplation. Section 126 of the venerable Representation of the People Act of 1951 meticulously outlines this prohibition. During these crucial hours, politicians, media outlets, and even social media influencers are expected to tread lightly, refraining from any overt attempts to sway voters.

Kanyakumari's Rock Memorial's Connection With Swami Vivekananda

The iconic Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, where Swami Vivekananda once meditated in search of enlightenment and a glimpse of Bharat Mata, is at the center of this controversy. The same rock that had a profound impact on the spiritual leader's life will now host PM Modi's meditation sessions. It's an intersection of history, spirituality, and politics that has sparked debate. The Congress party, citing a breach of electoral code, has petitioned the Election Commission to restrict media coverage of Modi's retreat. Their argument is based on the Model Code of Conduct, which specifically prohibits campaigning during the silence period. As the final phase of the elections approaches, including Modi's home turf of Varanasi, the stakes are high.

What Are The 'Silence Period' Rules?

Section 126 is unequivocal: no election-related content, no opinion polls on television, and certainly no social media blitz. Even musical and theatrical performances are prohibited in polling locations during this critical 48-hour period. What about alcohol sales? Prohibited, too. What is the penalty for violating these rules? A two-year prison sentence or a significant fine—or both.

But does Modi's peaceful meditation trip violate these strict guidelines? Sources close to the situation suggest otherwise. Section 126 makes no explicit mention of social media or meditation retreats outside the "polling area." Furthermore, multi-phase elections, such as the one currently underway, appear to provide some leeway. As long as Modi avoids discussing the specific election location, he may be safe.

Echoes Of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Interestingly, the ECI gave Modi a similar permission during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Varanasi, India's spiritual heart, was the battleground at the time, and the Prime Minister's meditation was considered acceptable. The nation watches, and the silence period holds its breath. Will Modi's introspective journey transcend politics, or will it reverberate throughout the corridors of power? Only time and ECI can tell.