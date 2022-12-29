topStoriesenglish
PM MODI'S MOTHER HEERABEN

PM Modi's mother Heeraben's health condition 'recovering': Ahmedabad hospital

Heeraben Modi, who entered her 100th year in June this year, was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning due to some health issues, following which PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi and visited the hospital.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi's health condition is "recovering", the Ahmedabad hospital, where she is currently admitted, said on Thursday (December 29, 2022).

"Smt Heeraben Modi's health condition is recovering," the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad said in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi said that their mother's condition was gradually improving and she had liquid food in the morning.

"Her condition is gradually improving. She is much better today, she moved her arms and legs," Somabhai told the news agency PTI.

"She even asked us, through a sign, to put her in a sitting position and also took liquid food given by the hospital. The decision about her discharge will be taken by doctors after conducting her CT Scan and MRI today," he added.

Heeraben, who entered her 100th year in June this year, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning due to some health issues, following which PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi and visited the super-specialty hospital to meet his mother.

PM Modi remained at the hospital for more than an hour.

Heeraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

