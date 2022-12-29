PM Modi's mother Heeraben's health condition 'recovering': Ahmedabad hospital

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi's health condition is "recovering", the Ahmedabad hospital, where she is currently admitted, said on Thursday (December 29, 2022).

"Smt Heeraben Modi's health condition is recovering," the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad said in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi said that their mother's condition was gradually improving and she had liquid food in the morning.

"Her condition is gradually improving. She is much better today, she moved her arms and legs," Somabhai told the news agency PTI.

"She even asked us, through a sign, to put her in a sitting position and also took liquid food given by the hospital. The decision about her discharge will be taken by doctors after conducting her CT Scan and MRI today," he added.

Heeraben, who entered her 100th year in June this year, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning due to some health issues, following which PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi and visited the super-specialty hospital to meet his mother.

#WATCH | PM Modi arrives at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted



As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/j9Yp3udunB — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad after meeting his mother Heeraben Modi, who is admitted there



As per the hospital, her health condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/HWkJr7Qvq7 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

PM Modi remained at the hospital for more than an hour.

Heeraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi.