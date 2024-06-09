New Delhi: PM Modi joins the ranks of world leaders like former United States President Franklin D Roosevelt and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who were elected for more than two terms while maintaining a largely consistent vote share.

Former American President Franklin Roosevelt

In the international context, PM Modi's popularity as a leader stands close to former American President Franklin Roosevelt who won four presidential elections from 1932 to 1944, all with a largely consistent vote percentage. Roosevelt won his first election with a vote percentage of 57.4 per cent in 1932 and his last in 1944 with a share of 53.4 per cent. Roosevelt was the last American President to serve more than two terms.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel

PM Modi's third term can also be compared to the success of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who won four consecutive elections from 2005 to 2017. Her vote share fell in 2009 and in 2017.

Former Singapore PM Lee Kwan Yew

Lee Kwan Yew, the founder of modern Singapore, won six consecutive elections between 1968 and 1988 and his vote share reduced in his second, fourth and fifth terms. Lee Kwan Yew won the 1968 election with a vote share of 86.7 per cent and his term in 1988 came with a vote share of 63.1 per cent.

Former Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru

Till now Jawaharlal Nehru was the only Indian Prime Minister to have won three consecutive polls. PM Modi is the second leader to do so. Jawaharlal Nehru registered a vote share of 45 per cent in the 1952 election which rose to 47.8 per cent in 1957, but in the 1963 election the vote share dipped to 44.7 per cent, which is marginally lower than his first electoral win.

Indian PM-Designate Narendra Modi

PM Modi now leads an NDA coalition with 293 seats in the Parliament and has promised to continue the path of reform to make India a developed nation by 2047.PM Modi will take the oath of office at 7.15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"We will take the country forward with more vision and comprehensive to ensure our resolutions, our commitment towards good governance and attempt towards fulfilling the dreams of the common people," Modi told the media in the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises after staking claim to form the new government.