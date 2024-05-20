Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has made serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Narendra Modi government. In a press conference on Monday, Singh alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched by the PMO to attack Arvind Kejriwal. Sanjay Singh said that the BJP has tried to attack Arvind Kejriwal many times. Now he is being openly threatened. Threats of attacks are being made at Patel Nagar metro station and Rajiv Chowk metro station. It is being run by the BJP and the PMO. Modi ji's level of hatred for Delhi CM has gone so far that he can go to any extent. "If anything happens to Kejriwal, BJP and PMO are responsible."

"I want to tell the government, the administration and the Election Commission that if anything happens to Kejriwal, the BJP and the PMO will be directly responsible for it. "Patel Nagar is a photo of the Metro. The threat is written by a person named Ankit Goyal. If you read its language, it is the same language that the BJP speaks. Threats are being written to attack Arvind Kejriwal at Patel Nagar metro station and inside the metro. A similar threat has been written on the Rajiv Chowk Metro.

बड़ा खुलासा! भाजपा CM @ArvindKejriwal पर हमले की योजना बना रही है l Important Press Conference l LIVE https://t.co/5pO23PX4U9 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 20, 2024

"On behalf of all party MPs and MLAs, we are also writing to the Election Commission and will also seek an appointment with them. This is the language of the BJP. The Election Commission should take cognizance of this matter and take immediate action," he said.