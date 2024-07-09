Upon concluding his visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday embarked on a historic visit to Austria, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over four decades. This visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with European nations. Prime Minister Modi's engagements in Austria are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in areas such as technology, innovation, and renewable energy, further deepening India's relations with European Union countries.

Prime Minister Modi's back-to-back visits underscore India's proactive diplomacy and commitment to fostering global partnerships in diverse spheres of mutual interest.

Highlights from Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a significant two-day visit to Russia, marked by the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin. The discussions focused on bolstering bilateral cooperation across various sectors including energy, trade, manufacturing, and fertilisers.

During the visit, President Putin hosted a private dinner for Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the warmth of the bilateral relations. The ongoing Ukraine conflict was also a crucial topic of discussion, with Modi emphasizing that a resolution cannot be achieved through military means but rather through peaceful negotiations.

President Putin expressed gratitude towards Modi for India's efforts in seeking a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis, highlighting the mutual commitment to addressing global challenges through dialogue.

In recognition of Modi's efforts in strengthening Indo-Russian ties, President Putin conferred upon him the prestigious 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' award, underscoring its announcement in 2019.