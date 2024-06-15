G7 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia region as an 'Outreach Nation,' and engaged in bilateral discussions with several world leaders. Key meetings included talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Pope Francis.

Modi also held separate meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US President Joe Biden, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Here Are 10 Key Developments:

During his speech at the Outreach session of the G7 summit, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of transforming technological monopolies into widespread, accessible technologies. He said that this approach can help create a more inclusive society and reduce social inequalities. Modi noted the challenges faced by the Global South, stating that these countries are disproportionately affected by global uncertainties and tensions. The Prime Minister had his first face-to-face meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since Trudeau accused Indian government agents of being involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year. Indian denied these allegations claimig it to be ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated.’ On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, Modi also had a separate meeting with US President Joe Biden. This conversation occurred nearly seven months after Washington alleged an Indian connection to a foiled plot to murder Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. In his address, Biden named India and others as essential partners in the field of minerals. Following his meeting with Mr. Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi described it as productive and expressed India's eagerness to strengthen bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the conflict with Russia, Modi emphasized India's belief in a human-centric approach and asserted that peace can be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy. On the first day of the summit, discussions were dominated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Leaders agreed on a US proposal to support a $50-billion loan to Kyiv using frozen Russian assets. US President Joe Biden described this decision as a "significant outcome" and a strong message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal detailed about PM's meeting with Macron, he posted on X: "Taking Strategic Partnership to new levels! PM @narendramodi met President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy.” He added that the two leaders explored ways to enhance cooperation in defense, nuclear, space, and more while also discussing major global and regional issues. PM Modi expressed his pleasure that his first international visit in his third term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G7 Summit. In a post on 'X', PM Modi thanked Italy for hospitality. He wrote, "Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects. Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations. I thank the people and government of Italy for their warm hospitality." Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni invited PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit, marking India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation in the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his time at the G7 Summit in Italy as "very productive" before departing for New Delhi early Saturday morning.

(Based on inputs from PTI)