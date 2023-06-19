PM Modi's Two-Hour-Long Mega Show For Indian Diaspora In US On June 23- Check Details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi is in the United States from June 21 to 24, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. A speech before the joint session of the US Congress on June 22 is also part of the visit. On June 23, he will give a speech to a select audience of national diaspora leaders at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Centre in Washington.

A few hundred Indian Americans from in and around the Washington DC area gathered near the National Monument on a bright Sunny Sunday to convey a message of unity and tell the prime minister that they are eagerly waiting for his arrival in the city.

PM Modi's Two-Hour-Long Mega - Details Here

1. PM The June 23 programme for Modi will be for two hours from 7 pm to 9 pm (local time).

2. At the Diaspora Reception organised by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Centre, award-winning international vocalist Mary Milben will perform for Modi and other guests.

3. On June 21, PM Modi and well-known Hollywood singer Milben will attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) at the invitation of India's Permanent Representative to the UN.

4. According to Dr. Bharat Barai, who organized PM Modi's engagement at the Ronald Reagan Centre in the US, the Indian prime minister is the most well-liked public figure in the entire world.

5. PM Modi will speak to a relatively modest Washington, DC audience about the Indian diaspora. The organizers had originally planned an extensive gathering. Still, because PM Modi's trip to the US is expected to be so hectic, they ultimately decided to hire a hall near the White House in consideration of PM Modi's schedule.

6. The 4.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in America is dispersed nationwide. It is anticipated that during PM Modi's program, members of the Indian diaspora from several American cities will attend and take part.

7. According to Barai, the head of the Indian American Community Foundation, Narendra Modi is the most well-liked Indian prime minister among the diaspora of Indians around the world. He is currently the most well-liked world leader. He claimed that PM Modi's program had originally been slated to be similar to those held at Madison Square in Houston and Chicago in 2019, but that due to his hectic schedule, the program had been scaled back.

8. Barai told PTI, "Prime Minister Modi did not have time for this program earlier, but after repeated appeals by the organizers, the Prime Minister's program of his return from America was extended by a few hours, and the Prime Minister has taken out a separate time to meet NRIs."

9. Considering that just 1000 people would participate, this program is quite small.

10. According to reports, Prime Minister Modi will attend the International Yoga Day celebration at the UN headquarters on June 21. A large contingent of Indians is traveling to the event to take part. The process of contacting the Indian diaspora in Washington to meet with PM Modi has begun at the same time.

India-US Friendship

Indian Americans marched in a queue for more than an hour towards the famed Lincoln Memorial while chanting "Modi Modi" and "India-US friendship," at which point the crowd spontaneously broke into dance.

To correspond with the timings of other cities including Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco, Columbus, and St. Louis, the community in Houston assembled at the famous Sugarland Memorial Park, waving placards and the Indian tricolour. At other well-known American landmarks, like Times Square in New York and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, comparable spectacles might be seen.

Indian Americans are anticipated to arrive in huge numbers in the US capital in order to see Modi's official welcome ceremony on June 22, which will take place the day after he hosts a Yoga Day event at the UN headquarters in New York, shortly after his arrival in the country.