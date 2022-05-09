हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi a 'follower' of Adolf Hitler, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

"Hitler was a popular leader who may have been defeated later. Balasaheb Thackeray admired him. Even PM Modi is in love with him (Hitler)," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

PM Narendra Modi a &#039;follower&#039; of Adolf Hitler, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in "love" with Adolf Hitler who used to "do a lot of events", and follows the German dictator.

Taking a dig, Raut said that currently, if anyone praises Hitler it cannot be treated as sedition.

Speaking at a function of Shiv Sena, the party's chief spokesperson also said that Sena founder Bal Thackeray had also admired Hitler who was a popular leader.

"Hitler used to do a lot of events that's what Modi does. In fact, Modi follows Hitler. Look at social media. The way Hitler used to do events, Modi and his party do it similarly...I am not criticising him (Modi) though," Raut said.

He referred to Germany hosting the Summer Olympics in Berlin in 1936.

"Hitler was a popular leader who may have been defeated later. Balasaheb Thackeray (Shiv Sena founder) admired him. Even PM Modi is in love with him (Hitler). Currently, if anyone praises Hitler, it cannot be treated as sedition," he said.

Notably, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government is facing flak for booking lawmaker couple Navneet Rana (Amravati MP) and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on the charge of sedition amid a row over the recitation of 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Mumbai. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiAdolf HitlerSanjay RautShiv Senahanuman chalisa controversy
Next
Story

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami files nomination for Champawat assembly by-elections

Must Watch

PT8M48S

Raids on real estate Traders, suspected to be linked to Dawood