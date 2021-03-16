PM Narendra Modi accepts Sheikh Hasina's invite to visit Bangladesh on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (March 16, 2021) announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted Sheikh Hasina's invite to visit Bangladesh on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary.

The MEA informed that PM Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26 & 27, 2021," the MEA said.

The visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation.

PM Modi who had last visited Bangladesh in 2015 will also attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26, as the guest of honour.

According to MEA, the programme of the Prime Minister, apart from holding bilateral consultations with Sheikh Hasina, also includes a call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.

"Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A.K. Abdul Momen will call on the Prime Minister," MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the neighbouring country will be his first visit to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak, which, the MEA said 'highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh'.

This is to be noted that India has so far provided Bangladesh with 90 lakh Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines.

