PM Narendra Modi to address UNGA General Debate on Saturday; these are India's priority issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the General Debate as the first speaker in the forenoon of Saturday. He will speak in the 75th Session of the General Assembly on September 26.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to touch on India`s priorities at the United Nations. Since the UNGA in 2020 is being held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is being conducted mostly virtually.

The theme of the 75th UNGA is--The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.

Some of the priority issues for India during the 75th session of UNGA are as follows:

* To promote the strengthening of global action on counter-terrorism, India will push for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities and individuals in sanction committees.

* Being one of the largest Troop Contributing Country, India will seek to engage intensively in finalizing of mandates for UN peacekeeping mission.

* Continuing India’s active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change.

* Promoting India's role as a net health service provider, India will highlight the contribution to global cooperation against COVID-19 by aiding more than 150 countries and as a pharmacy to the world.

* 2020 being the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, India will reiterate its commitments and achievements in women-led development.

* India’s role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

* Commitment to the idea of global partnership under SDG 17 including on climate change – the founding of the International Solar Alliance.

* India will also be a non-permanent member of the UNSC for two years beginning 1 January 2020, where a 5-S approach of Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation) Shanti (Peace) and Samriddhi (Prosperity) will be followed.

* India’s priorities are- inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security, effective response to international terrorism, NORMS (New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System), technology for all and streamlining of peacekeeping.