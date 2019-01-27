PM Narendra Modi addresses 52nd 'Mann ki Baat', talks about Shivakumara Swami's death, Republic Day, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

New Delhi: Addressing the 52nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Shivakumara Swami, seer of Sree Siddaganga Mutt, in Karnataka's Tumkur.

"We received a sad piece of news this month. Shivakumara Swami ji left us for his heavenly abode. He dedicated his entire life for the service of society. He spent the 111 years of his life working for the social, educational welfare of thousands of people," PM Modi said.

The Lingayat religious head of Siddaganga Math died on January 21 at the age of 111 after battling a lung infection for several days.

Speaking on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Prime Minister said, "Subhash Babu will always be remembered as a heroic soldier. He played an important role in the freedom struggle. 'Dilli Chalo', 'Tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi doonga', with these slogans he awakened every Indian."

"For many years it was being demanded that the files related to Netaji be made public and I am happy that we fulfilled this demand," he added.

PM Modi further said, "Today, our space programme is powered by several young scientists. We must take pride in the fact that the satellites developed by our students are reaching the space today. On 24 January Kalam SAT, created by our students, was launched."

Touching upon various social, national and international issues, PM Modi had launched his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast programme since 2014.

In the last 'Mann ki Baat' edition of 2019, PM Modi praised Indian athletes for their exemplary performances in Asian Games and Blind Cricket World Cup.