PM Narendra Modi addresses nation during India-Pakistan tensions, says 'India will work as one, stand as one'

New Delhi: A day after three Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in response to Indian forces targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Balakot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it is necessary to ensure that nothing is done to dent the morale of the security forces.

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that India won't stop at any cost. Modi made the statement while addressing one crore BJP workers in 15,000 locations through the 'world's largest video conference, 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'.

Modi also said India will fight, live, work and win as one and nobody can create hurdles in its march towards development. "The enemy is trying to destabilise us, carry out terror strikes... They want to stop our growth... We will fight, live work and win as one," he said.

Modi said in his address that the 2014 election was a mandate for fulfilling people's necessities and the 2019 polls will be about fulfilling people's aspirations.

"Indians have to be hard working in all spheres and should be grateful to all those who are protecting the country," the prime minister said.

"Some people, for their selfish interests, dislike a strong government," he said. "BJP workers need to tell people the benefits of a strong government," he added.