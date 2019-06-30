PM Narendra Modi addresses nation in 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday resumed his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' after a gap of four months. This was his first radio address to the nation since winning a second term as Prime Minister of the country.

Underlining how winning and losing is part of the vibrancy of Indian democracy, PM Modi said that he remains committed to taking forward the development work his government had undertaken between 2014 and 2019. "Mann ki Baat is like a mirror to the people of the country that shows not just our unity but our other strengths as well. It tells us that every citizen of the country is committed towards the progress of our country," he said. "I have received countless letters over the past so many years but it is great to see no one in those letters ever asked anything for themselves but only for the benefit of the country. Your letters gave me strength and I missed it in these past few months. I had said in my last address that I will be back with 'Mann ki Baat'. The fact is that I am not back but that you have brought me back and I am grateful for that."

Touching upon the Emergency period in the country, PM Modi said that elections remain the biggest highlight of democracy and it brings together people from all walks of life in giving direction to the country.