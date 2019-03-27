PM Narendra Modi addresses nation, shares an 'important message': Watch Zee News live streaming

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted that he will address the nation with an important message. "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media (sic)," Modi had tweeted.

Ahead of his address a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Security (CCS) was held.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah joined the buzz around the content of the PM's address. "What announcement will fit within the code of conduct guidelines of the election commission of India? He’s declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying," he said.