Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi addresses programme on Gurpurab celebrations at Gujarat gurudwara

“The countrymen had been wishing for easy access to Kartarpur Sahib. In 2019, our government completed the work of the Kartarpur Corridor," PM Modi said. 

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 25, 2021) virtually addressed the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch of Gujarat. PM Modi also called for a united India "from Kashmir to Kanyakumari". 

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, the whole country is dreaming together, striving for their accomplishment together. Today, the goal of the country is the revival of a new and capable India," PM Modi said.

“The countrymen had been wishing for easy access to Kartarpur Sahib. In 2019, our government completed the work of the Kartarpur Corridor," PM Modi said while addressing the celebrations. 

“In 2021, we are celebrating 400 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Prakash Utsav, you must have seen we were successful in bringing the copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan,” PM Modi added. 

The prime minister also recalled Bhai Mokham Singh ji and said that “It has always been a matter of pride for Gujarat that the fourth Gursikh, Bhai Mokham Singh ji, was from Gujarat, who played an important role in the establishment of Khalsa Panth.”

“Guru Tegh Bahadur's valor against Aurangzeb teaches us how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism. Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step,” said the prime minister.

