PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation, says Centre will repeal farm laws: Key Highlights

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a major announcement that his government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi also appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

The PM insisted that the laws were introduced for the benefit of farmers and then apologised to the people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and a clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said. Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's address:

-On Parkash Purab, I congratulate and wish people all over the world on this occasion. It is also a happy occasion that after a gap of one and a half years, the Kartarpur corridor is open again. Our government is committed to serve, taking forward Guru Nanak's message.

-In my five decades of work, I have seen the difficulties faced by the farmers. When the nation made me the Prime Minister, I placed utmost importance to krishi vikas or farmers' development.

-To overcome the challenges of the small farmers of the country, we worked all-round on seeds, insurance, markets and savings. Along with good quality seeds, the government also connected the farmers with facilities like neem coated urea, soil health card, micro-irrigation.

-Fasal Bima Yojana has also helped farmers. Rs one lakh crore have been given to farmers as compensation, and bima and pension have also been provided. There has been direct benefit transfer as well for the farmers.

-Rural market infrastructure has been strengthened, and the minimum support price (MSP) has been raised. 1,000 mandis have been connected to e-mandis, allowing them a platform to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

-Micro-irrigation fund has been doubled as well. Crop loan has been doubled too. Annual budgets have been raised in favour of farmers. Efforts are being made to improve their Financial well-being. Our government is committed to farmers' welfare, especially small farmers. We are committed to serve them fully.

-We brought in farm laws with good intentions. The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers. Yet, we haven't been able to convince farmers. A section of them has been opposing the laws, even as we kept trying to educate, inform them. In view of this, we are repealing the farm laws.

-There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers.

-I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws.

-I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh.

