PM Narendra Modi adresses nation through last 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2019

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 29) addressed the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The programme broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App at 11 am.
"The final #MannKiBaat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Here are his excerpts from his Mann Ki Baat speech:
- First of all, I would like to give my best wishes to all Indians for the New Year.
- The year 2019 is all set to take a farewell. We are all set to enter to not only enter the new year but also a new decade. People who are born in the 21st century will play an active role in accelerating the development of the country.
- Youth of today is known as social media generation. India has faith in the younger generation.
