PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah attend condolence meet for Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: A condolence meet for Sushma Swaraj, who died last August 6 at age 67, was held on Tuesday evening at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other signatories met with Swaraj's daughter Bansuri and husband Swaraj Kaushal.

It was a sombre moment for all those who knew and admired Swaraj - both as a person and as a politician. A portrait of the former External Affairs Minister was kept on one side where people gave her a floral tribute. Those who knew her closely spoke in her memory and hailed her indomitable spirit.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at condolence meet for late former Union Minister & BJP leader Sushma Swaraj being held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. pic.twitter.com/k3lgftqRRV — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Swaraj had died last Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She had complained of restlessness and had been rushed to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Doctors here said that she had suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived despite all their efforts.

A wave of gloom enveloped the entire country at the sudden death of Swaraj. She had had some health-related issues which had also led her to opt out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Her death, however, was both unexpected and untimely. Her mortal remains were first taken to her residence and was then taken to the BJP headquarters the following noon. Hundreds of people came to pay their last respects while thousands gathered outside. The final rites were performed by Bansuri at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Messages of condolences also came from across the world with several ambassadors and foreign ministry officials of different countries remembering the work Swaraj had done as India's External Affairs Minister between 2014 and 2019.