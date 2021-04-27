PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah observing oxygen supply on war footing: Centre tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court over the COVID-19 situation in the country assuring that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are directly monitoring the oxygen supply situation on 'war footing'.

"The Central Government, with active and constant supervision and direct involvement of the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the Hon'ble Home Minister, is augmenting the oxygen supply on a war footing evolving and implementing innovative measures," the Centre said in an affidavit to the apex court, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

The 106-page affidavit detailed the steps taken by the Centre to deal with issues arising out of the pandemic.

It was also submitted that the efforts includes augmenting oxygen supply from all available sources from within the country and also importing oxygen from other countries.

The Centre submitted that following measures are being taken:

* Issuing licences to industrial gas manufacturers to manufacture medical oxygen;

* Enhanced production in steel plants and other initiatives through Ministry of Steel;

* Enhancing production of medical oxygen from other manufacturers;

* Restrictions on industrial use of oxygen;

* Augmentation in availability of tankers;

* Commissioning of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants.

The affidavit was filed in a suo motu case before the apex court on the COVID-19 crisis. Further, the Centre said that it is making efforts to procure oxygen from all available sources within India and is also importing oxygen from other countries.