PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader and former finance minister of India Late Arun Jaitley died on August 24 in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah paid tribute to the leader on his first death anniversary.

Remembering his friends, PM Modi shared a video of his speech on Arun Jaitley's prayer meet and wrote, ''On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory.''

On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory. https://t.co/oTcSeyssRk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2020

Shah said that 'he will always be remembered for his towering legacy. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Shah wrote, ''Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation.''

Several other politicians like Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways V K Singh, Tripura Chief Minister ​Biplab Kumar Deb, MP B Y Raghavendra paid respect to the leader.

V K Singh said, ''Remembering one of most versatile politicians, Arun Jaitley ji. An exceptional orator, lawyer, who delivered on all responsibilities assigned to him. His contribution will always be remembered.''

Arun Jaitley served as the Minister for Information & Broadcasting in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government in 1999. He was also the Union Law Minister between 2000-04, Jaitley served.

In 2009, the BJP appointed him as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. He, along with Sushma Swaraj, were two of the most articulative voices of the party in the Parliament.

Jaitley was a top leader of the Narendra Modi-led government which was formed in 2014. He was entrusted with the crucial Finance portfolio, but also briefly headed the I&B, Corporate Affairs and Defence Ministries.