Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Dehradun airport to offer prayers at Kedarnath Temple

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Dehradun airport on Friday (November 5, 2021). PM Modi is going to offer prayers at the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand and inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, which has been reconstructed after its destruction in 2013 Uttarakhand floods. 

PM Modi was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the airport. 

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at the Kedarnath shrine ahead of PM Modi's visit. Take a look: 

PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. 

PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for multiple projects in the hill state and address a public rally during his visit to the shrine. His visit comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

This will be the prime minister's second visit to the temple during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

Narendra ModiKedarnathKedarpuri reconstructionAdi Guru ShankaracharyaPM's visitUttarakhandPushkar Singh Dhami
