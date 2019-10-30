PM Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding Saudi Arabia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the national capital on Wednesday morning after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia. The PM was in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

On Tuesday, the PM called upon global investors to benefit from India`s vibrant start-up ecosystem, which stands as the third-largest in the world, adding that he firmly believes that any investment in India`s innovation sector would yield huge returns.

Live TV

"India is the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. Even in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India, start-ups have come up. Our start-ups have started investing at a global scale. I invite global investors to benefit from our start-up ecosystem. I firmly believe that any investment in innovation would give highest returns," PM Modi had said in his keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

Prime Minister Modi had said that Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India have emerged as engines of growth and the global companies investing in India are assured of skilled manpower. The Prime Minister then cited five emerging trends impacting global business across the world - the impact of technology and innovation, the importance of infrastructure for the global growth, rapid changes in human resources and future of work, compassion for the environment, and business-friendly governance.

Calling FII a brilling initiative, the Prime Minister had said that the aim of the forum is not only to discuss the economic system but also to understand the rising trends of the world and look for ways aimed at global welfare. He had also said that India aims to invest USD 100 billion in refining, pipelines and gas terminals by 2024.